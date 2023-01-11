ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Karl El-Mir, F
Newfoundland:
Jordan Kaplan, F
Orlando:
Joe Murdaca, G
Savannah:
Rourke Russell, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Dilan Peters, D from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Ryczek, D loaned to Springfield
Atlanta:
Add Michal Mrazik, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Add Kohen Olischefski, F assigned by Rochester
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Texas
Delete Justin Ducharme, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Wichita [1/10]
Orlando:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse
Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Reading:
Add Zayde Wisdom, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Savannah:
Add Brett Radford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brandon Estes, D assigned by Henderson
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Sean Gulka, F traded to Maine
Trois-Rivières:
Add Alex Breton, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add James Phelan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Zackary Riel, D placed on reserve
Delete James Phelan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)
Tulsa:
Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by San Diego
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Utah:
Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
