ECHL Transactions - January 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Karl El-Mir, F

Newfoundland:

Jordan Kaplan, F

Orlando:

Joe Murdaca, G

Savannah:

Rourke Russell, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Dilan Peters, D from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Ryczek, D loaned to Springfield

Atlanta:

Add Michal Mrazik, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Kohen Olischefski, F assigned by Rochester

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D placed on reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Texas

Delete Justin Ducharme, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Wichita [1/10]

Orlando:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Reading:

Add Zayde Wisdom, F assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Savannah:

Add Brett Radford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brandon Estes, D assigned by Henderson

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

Delete Brent Pedersen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Sean Gulka, F traded to Maine

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alex Breton, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add James Phelan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Zackary Riel, D placed on reserve

Delete James Phelan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/31)

Tulsa:

Add Logan Nijhoff, F assigned by San Diego

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Utah:

Add Lukas Parik, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

