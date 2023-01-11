Jack LaFontaine, Tyson Feist Loaned to Solar Bears by Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Jack LaFontaine and defenseman Tyson Feist have been loaned to the hockey club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

LaFontaine (luh-FON-tane), 24, has appeared in 11 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 4-5-1-1 record with a 3.34 goals-against average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%). He appeared in four games with the Crunch this season posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Prior to his pro career, LaFontaine played in 96 NCAA games for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2022. During the 2021-22 season, LaFontaine was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the NCAA's top goaltender and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the Nation's top collegiate player.

Feist, 21, has appeared in eight games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goals and three assists. Feist scored his first professional goal on December 21 at Florida and notched his first professional multi-point game two nights later in Savannah.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating.

