Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-9-7-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (10-18-5-0)

January 11, 2023 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #34

Enmarket Arena | Savannah, GA

Referees: Yannick Jobin-Manseau (30)

Linesmen: Davids Rozitis (90), Ken Radolinski (64)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (3-1-1-0) Home: (2-0-1-0) Away: (1-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 30, 2022 - Greenville 7 vs Savannah 4

Next Meeting:

January 14, 2023 - Greenville vs Savannah

All-Time Record:

(3-1-1-0)

ECHL STANDINGS

Standings

QUICK BITS

BATTLE BACK FALLS SHORT:

Saturday afternoon was far from the ideal finish to the Sunshine State road trip for the Swamp Rabbits, as they fell behind 3-0 in the first period. Add two more goals for the Icemen in the second period, and the Rabbits found themselves in a deep 5-0 hole. The third period saw a change in tone, as the Rabbits started chipping away at the lead with Tanner Eberle's power-play goal. After that, Nikita Pavlchev scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season to cut the gap to 5-2. A failed Icemen clear fell to Ethan Somoza, who slotted his third goal in as many games to bring the Rabbits with a pair of goals. Jacksonville netted the empty-net goal for the 6-3 win and cut the comeback short.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

Things haven't gotten better for Savannah since the last time the Swamp Rabbits were in town, as the Ghost Pirates enter tonight's game with a 1-8-1 record in their last 10 games. Goaltender Isaiah Saville continues to carry the workload for the the Ghost Pirates, but that mantle carries a heavy price, as the rookie with just four wins and 16 losses. Pat Guay's return from Henderson will spark some offensive life into Savannah, as the 2022 draft pick will look to continue a trend of causing headaches for the Swamp Rabbits. On Monday, the Ghost Pirates signed former Swamp Rabbits defenseman Tim Faulkner, who was released by Greenville last weekend.

CAN'T STOP. WON'T STOP:

Forward Alex Ierullo is one of the hottest players in all of the ECHL right now, posting 19 points over his last eight games for the Swamp Rabbits. In his last three games, the team's road trip to Florida, the winger recorded seven points (2g, 5a). Ierullo's 44 points (15g, 29a) is most on the team, most among ECHL rookies, and third most in the entire league. In his last eight games, only one (January 4 vs Florida) has seen the rookie record a lone point. In Friday's win over Jacksonville, he recorded a career-high four points (1g, 3a).

NEXT IN LINE:

The ECHL leader in goals (20), Nikita Pavlychev, was recalled by the Ontario Reign on Tuesday afternoon. Pavlychev's promotion leaves a scoring gap that the Swamp Rabbits will look to fill with secondary scoring. The Russian-born centerman has accounted for 39 points this season and a league-leading six first goals. Pavlychev's second recall leaves opens an offensive spot on the top line and a gap on both the power-play and penalty-kill units.

TANNER GOES FOR FIVE:

Tanner Eberle has proven a conistant scoring piece for the Swamp Rabbits, recording a point in four straight games and a goal in each of his last three. A point against Savannah will continue the scrappy forward's longest point streak of the season.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Savannah and Greenville will meet again on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Military Appreciation Night at 7:05 p.m. Before that, the Swamp Rabbits rematch with the Florida Everblades on Friday at The Well, as Florida will look to avenge a 3-2 home loss to the Rabbits last Wednesday.

