Forward Justin Ducharme Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the Texas Stars have loaned froward Justin Ducharme to Idaho.

Ducharme, 22, has appeared in three games for Texas this season tallying one assist. He was loaned to Idaho back on Nov. 18 and recorded two points (1G, 1A) in three games before being sent back to Texas. The second year forward posted seven points (5G, 2A) in 19 games for the Laval Rocket (AHL) last season and 25 points (11G, 14A) in 35 games for Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). He Spent four full seasons from 2017-21 splitting time with Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi, and Val-d'Or appearing in 197 games totaling 132 points (75G, 57A). He captured the league championship and CHL Memorial Cup in 2017-18 with Acadie-Bathurst.

