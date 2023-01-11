Royals Embark to Wheeling Riding Three-Game Win Streak

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, travel to Wheeling, West Virginia to take on the Wheeling Nailers on the road on Wednesday, January 11th at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 13th to open a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder. The series opener features the Wizards Night promotional game which includes the Royals player House Cup Competition, wizards themed games around the concourse, and a wizards costume contest held during the second intermission. Dress as your favorite magical characters for a chance to win a Royals prize pack.

In the House Cup Competition, players will be separated into four houses, each with their own Head of House and will earn points based on in-game events. The house with the most points will be the House Cup Champion!

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 20-9-1 record after defeating Worcester in their previous game, 2-1, on Saturday, January 7th. Shane Sellar scored the game-winning goal, the first of his professional career, and goaltender Nolan Maier earned the win in net with 28 saves on 29 shots faced for his eighth consecutive win as a Royal (8-2-1).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 112-87 against Wheeling and have won two of the five meetings with the Nailers this season. In the head-to-head season series, Reading and Wheeling have each scored 15 goals and have compiled a total of 166 penalty minutes, the most between the Royals and a single opponent this season.

Reading fell to Wheeling in their previous meeting on December 31st, 6-5, in a three-game series finale. Wheeling won the series opener in Reading on Wednesday, December 28th, 2-1, while the Royals downed the Nailers in game two at WesBanco arena on Friday, December 30th, 4-2.

Reading overthrew Worcester for second place in the North Division after sweeping the Railers and improving to a .683 win percentage. The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (22-9-1-0) hold first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Worcester sits in third place (19-13-2-0) while Maine (17-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (14-17-1-0) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 10-15-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-24-2-1 record.

Wheeling fell to 16-15-1-0 and had their three-game win streak snapped by Kalamazoo in their previous game in which the Nailers were shutout for the first time this season. The Nailers have won five of their last seven games and have earned points in six of their last eight games after they earned a point in an overtime loss to Cincinnati on Sunday, December 18th. At home, the Nailers have dropped four of their last six games where they've been outscored by their opponents 24 goals to their own 19. Forward Justin Addamo leads the team in goals (14) while defensemen Josh Maniscalco leads the Nailers in assists (18) and points (26).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series finale in Worcester:

Streaks:

Captain Garrett McFadden is on a five-game point streak (7 A)

Forward Shane Sellar is on a two-game point streak (2 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Shane Sellar scored his first game-winning goal of his professional career

Garrett McFadden improved his career high point streak to five games with an assist

Nolan Maier improved his career high win streak in the ECHL to eight games

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 5th in the league in goals (17) and tied for 11th in the league in points (35)

Among rookies, Newton is second in goals and is third in points

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for 14h in the league in points (33)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 12th among defensemen in points (20)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

-

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.