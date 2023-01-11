Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, January 11 at 7:00 PM
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to Atlanta, GA to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the first of a four-game week. South Carolina has picked up at least one point in the last nine games and are 7-0-2 over that stretch. The Stingrays can tie Atlanta for the top seed in the South Division with a regulation victory tonight.
LAST TIME OUT
The Stingrays jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Savannah Ghost Pirates with goals from Bear Hughes, Carter Turnbull, and Josh Wilkins this past Saturday on the road. Savannah pulled their netminder and scored their only goal of the night late in regulation before Andrew Cherniwchan iced the game with an empty net tally. Tyler Wall saved a professional-best 40 saves to earn his eighth victory of the season.
ALL-TIME SERIES
South Carolina has an overall record of 126-67-12-8 in 213 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 3-1-1-1 through the first six games of the season series and will face off with the Gladiators six more times this year. Two of the remaining six games, including tonight's, take place at Gas South Arena. The Stingrays have picked up points in the last four contests, alternating wins with overtime and shootout losses.
A TANDEM NEAR THE TOP
Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall are one of only two goaltending pairs in the ECHL that rank in the top 10 among save percentage this season. Stevenson enters tonight's game with an 8-2-2-1 record, tied for second in the league with a .931 save percentage, and is third with a 2.12 goals against average. Wall's save percentage of .913 ranks 10th in the league to go along with a 2.89 goals against average, 15th in the ECHL.
A POWERFUL DUEL
The Stingrays are 2-0-1-1 in the last four games against the Atlanta Gladiators, led by a dominant special teams' effort. Despite Atlanta being ranked near the top of the ECHL in the penalty kill, South Carolina's power play is 10 for their last 15 on the man advantage (66.7%). The penalty kill is also perfect against the Gladiators in the last two games and has knocked off 12 of the 13 last shorthanded chances against Atlanta (92.3%).
A BEAR AND HUSKY IN BATTLE
Bear Hughes and Carter Turnbull have gone to battle against the Gladiators this year, leading the Stingrays with nine points each in six games in the season series. Turnbull's nine points consist of five goals, the most against Atlanta, and four assists. Bear Hughes is without a goal against the Gladiators but has nine assists, the most against any team this season.
Upcoming 5-Game Schedule
Savannah at South Carolina - Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina - Saturday, January 14 at 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina - Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, January 21 at 6:05 p.m.
