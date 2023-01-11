Americans Host Tulsa Tonight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 PM at CUTX Event Center. The Oilers lead the season series 3-1. This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Allen this season. The Oilers won the last meeting last Saturday night in Tulsa 3-2. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 1/25/23 vs. Kansas City, 7:05 PM

Americans make a deal with Greenville: The Allen Americans traded for goaltending help on Tuesday, acquiring netminder Chase Perry from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for defenseman Lord-Anthony Grissom. Perry played in two games for the Americans in 2021-2022 and went 1-0 with 0.99 goals against average, and a 0.972 save percentage. He will join the team in Wichita on Friday.

Americans remain one ahead of Iowa: The Americans remain one point ahead of Iowa for last overall in the Western Conference. Allen is two points behind Utah for sixth overall in the Mountain Division.

Crone tied for fifth in scoring: Hank Crone assisted on Colton Hargrove's 10th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon for his 39th point of the season. Crone extended his point streak to four games with the assist. He leads the team overall with 24 assists.

Holding at Four: Americans forward Jack Combs is fourth overall in the league in goals scored this season with 18. Combs has three goals in his last six games.

ECHL All Star misses another game: Americans forward Liam Finlay, who has not played in a game since December 22nd missed another game on Sunday afternoon. He's missed the last eight games in a row but remains third overall on the team in scoring. The Americans ECHL All Star representative has 24 points in 21 games this season.

Blown Out: The Americans were blown out last Sunday afternoon, 8-1 by the Kansas City Mavericks. Colton Hargrove had the lone Americans goal. Hargrove tied the score 1-1 in the first period, but that was as close as the team would get. Kansas City scored seven unanswered goals to hand the Americans their worst loss of the season. It was the second straight loss for Allen, after winning the first two games against the Mavericks last week. Luke Peressini was pulled after giving up six goals. Logan Flodell in relief stopped 11 of 13 KC shots in the loss.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans:

Home: 4-8-1-0

Away: 7-11-0-0

Overall: 11-19-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (18) Jack Combs

Assists: (24) Hank Crone

Points: (39) Hank Crone

+/-: (+4) Chad Butcher

PIM: (61) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 7-6-3-1

Away: 3-6-3-0

Overall: 10-12-6-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (16) Max Golod

Points: (26) Eddie Matsushima

+/-: (+6) Eddie Matsushima

PIM: (43) Alex Kromm

