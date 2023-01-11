Save the USFL Video Archive

Growlers Roll over Railers 5-2

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release


The Newfoundland Growlers grabbed a midweek 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Orrin Centazzo led the way offensively with a pair of goals while defenceman Matt Sredl scored his pro goal en route to the 5-2 victory. Keith Petruzzelli made 36 saves in his first home start of the season.

These two teams face off again on Friday night at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023


