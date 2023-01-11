Growlers Roll over Railers 5-2
January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers grabbed a midweek 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Orrin Centazzo led the way offensively with a pair of goals while defenceman Matt Sredl scored his pro goal en route to the 5-2 victory. Keith Petruzzelli made 36 saves in his first home start of the season.
These two teams face off again on Friday night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - O. Centazzo
2. NFL - K. Petruzzelli
3. NFL - Z. O'Brien
