Growlers Roll over Railers 5-2

The Newfoundland Growlers grabbed a midweek 5-2 win over the Worcester Railers on Wednesday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Orrin Centazzo led the way offensively with a pair of goals while defenceman Matt Sredl scored his pro goal en route to the 5-2 victory. Keith Petruzzelli made 36 saves in his first home start of the season.

These two teams face off again on Friday night at 7 pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

3. NFL - Z. O'Brien

