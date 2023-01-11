Thunder Acquires Van Os from Norfolk

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Brett Van Os in exchange for the ECHL playing rights of defenseman Billy Constantinou.

Van Os, 26, is in his second year as a pro. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound center signed with Norfolk prior to the season. He has collected 11 points (3g, 8a) in 30 games for the Admirals.

During his rookie campaign last year, he spent time with Cincinnati, Rapid City and Norfolk. Van Os recorded 28 points (12g, 16a) in 58 games split between the Cyclones, Rush and Admirals.

Van Os was dealt to Norfolk last March in exchange for current Thunder defenseman Kyle Rhodes. He was also teammates with current Thunder forwards Kenny Hausinger (Norfolk) and Jake Wahlin (Rapid City) last season.

Prior to turning pro, Van Os played four seasons at Western Michigan University. In 80 career games for the Broncos, he registered 22 points (10g, 12a).

Wichita returns home for three-straight starting on Friday night at 7:05 to host Allen.

Friday is Noche Del Trueno Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and La Raza 102.5 FM. The Thunder will become El Trueno for a night to help honor the Wichita-area Hispanic communities. The team will be wearing a special El Trueno-themed uniform that will be on the DASH Auction App. There will also be pregame activities for the whole family. Banda Tamborracho will be performing pregame and during Intermissions. Use the code RAZA to get $10 tickets.

Saturday is Back The Red, White and Blue, a Salute to First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Join us at 5 p.m. for the annual Police vs. Fire Game. Ticket admission will get you into both games. Use the code POLICE or FIRE for discounted tickets.

Sunday is Machinist Union Local Lodge 839 Night and a Season Ticket Holder Post-Game Skate as we welcome in the Tulsa Oilers.

To buy tickets for any of the three games this weekend, click here.

The San Jose Sharks-themed Affiliation uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends during our game on Saturday night. To bid on your favorite player's jersey, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

