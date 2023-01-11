Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, January 11, 2023

Jacksonville Icemen battle the Florida Everblades

Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen continue their homestand this evening as they play host to the Florida Everblades. Florida is currently tied for second place in the South Division with 42 points, just three points ahead of the Icemen (39 pts). This evening's game opens an important four-game stretch for the Icemen before next week's All-Star break. In addition to hosting Florida tonight, the Icemen will also play host to first place Atlanta (44 pts) on Friday and will travel to Atlanta for games on Saturday night and Monday afternoon. This sets up an opportunity for the Icemen to gain ground on two teams ahead of them in the crowded South Division standings.

Series History: The Icemen are 3-4-0 against the Everblades this season. Florida leads the All-Time Series 31 wins to 26.

About the Icemen: Captain Christopher Brown has recorded seven points (4g, 3a) in his last seven games....Meanwhile, a pair of Icemen defensemen are coming off two-goal performances this past Sunday against Greenville. Tim Theocharidis scored twice and has collected seven points (2g, 5a) in his last four games, while Jacob Panetta has four points (2g, 2a) in his last two contests...Forward Brendan Harris leads the Icemen in scoring against the Everblades this season with nine points (2g, 7a).

About the Everblades: Forward Jake Smith is tied for the team lead in scoring with 24 points and is currently riding a five-game points streak. Smith's 24 points is tied with teammate Joe Pendenza, who leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville this season with five points... Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is eligible to return to the lineup this evening, after missing the last 15 games to an injury. Goaltender Cam Johnson is tied for the league lead in wins with 15.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Fans can enjoy $3 beer & wine specials throughout the night!

Friday, January 13 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night presented by Ascension / St. Vincent's.

Friday, January 20 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m. -Wizard Night! Visit Jaxicemen.com for ticket packages.

