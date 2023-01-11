Solar Bears Announce Shwayze Added to 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana

January 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are excited to announce that Shwayze has been added to the 2022-2023 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana. The concert is set for Thursday, January 19 when the Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Pink Whitney Night at 7:00 p.m.

In the past decade, Shwayze has had Billboard chart toppers such as 'Buzzin' and 'Corona and Lime', a rock-doc reality show on MTV, and a number of roles in feature films and major network television.

Concerts throughout the concert series will take place at Rink-Side approximately 15 minutes post-game. Fans can stay in their seats or join Shwayze rink-side to enjoy the concert which is included with your game ticket. Fields Lounge will be open to all fans for beverage sales following the conclusion of the Solar Bears game. Stay tuned for more upcoming concert series announcements!

Jamvana.com is Orlando's number one music distributor and preferred partner with Spotify. Deliver your music to majors stores, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Tik Tok, iHeart Radio, Pandora, DJ City, Instagram, Spotify with 100+ more services with tools for your music to stay organized.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.