Yorke and Suwinski's Back-To-Back Jacks Lift Indians over Red Wings

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Nick Yorke finished a triple shy of the cycle and Thomas Harrington recorded his team-leading fourth quality start as the Indianapolis Indians overcame a two-run deficit to defeat the Rochester Red Wings 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

With the game knotted at two in the fifth inning, Yorke launched a two-run homer - his third hit of the game - to straightaway center field to give the Indians (38-26, 71-66) their first lead of the day. He finished with his first four-hit game since June 20, 2023, with Double-A Portland vs. Reading, just one knock shy of tying his career high.

Jack Suwinski followed Yorke's fifth-inning blast with one of his own off starter Spenser Watkins (L, 7-7) for the third set of back-to-back home runs by Indians batters this season and first since Gilberto Celestino and Grant Koch hit consecutive homers on June 13 at Jacksonville.

Rochester (34-31, 72-66) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly and solo home run by Riley Adams. The Indians tied the game at 2-2 in the third with an RBI double off the bat of Liover Peguero and sacrifice fly by Suwinski.

After the three-run fifth, Ji Hwan Bae drove in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. The Red Wings erased the run in the ninth with an RBI double by Joey Meneses and a run-scoring balk in the ninth.

Thomas Harrington (W, 4-1) earned his fourth consecutive win with 6.2 two-run innings and four strikeouts. Following the first inning, he held the Red Wings hitless until the seventh. Brady Feigl and Connor Sadzeck entered in relief to close out the game.

Indianapolis is now 14-1 in its last 15 games at Victory Field and 12-3 overall since Aug. 27 vs. Louisville. The Indians and Red Wings continue their six-game series in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch on Thursday night at Victory Field. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-9, 7.16) will take the hill for Rochester while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

