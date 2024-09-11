Red Wings Fall Short against Indianapolis

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

On a special day of Remembrance, the Rochester Red Wings faced off against the Indianapolis Indians for the second game of their final road trip of the season. C Riley Adams homered for the ninth time with the Red Wings this season, and 1B Joey Meneses roped an extra-base hit for the third-straight game. RHP Spenser Watkins fought through 7.0 full innings on the mound, tied for his longest start of 2024.

The Red Wings got the offense rolling early, as 2B Jackson Cluff opened the game with a walk, followed by a steal of second in the top of the first. After a groundout that moved Cluff into scoring position, DH Brady House stepped up to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to right. This allowed Cluff to tag up and score from third, giving Rochester an early 1-0 lead. The bats didn't stop there, however, as Riley Adams launched a solo shot to left field. His ninth homer of the season with Rochester extended the lead to 2-0.

After a scoreless second, the Indians got on the board in the bottom half of the third. With one out, RF Ji Hwan Bae walked. The next batter, SS Liover Peguero roped a line drive double to center. Bae turned on the jets to score from first, cutting the lead in half, 2-1. A single from 2B Nick Yorke would advance Peguero to third, and from there a flyout from CF Jack Suwinski allowed Peguero to tag up and score. At the end of the third, the ballgame was tied, 2-2

Indianapolis opened the bottom of the fifth with a lead-off double from Bae. From there, Yorke launched a high fly ball to center that carried over the wall for a two-run shot. His eighth home run of the 2024 campaign scored Bae and upped the Indians' lead to 4-2. With the two-run lead, the next batter Suwinski doubled down and made it back-to-back home runs. His solo shot extended the lead to 5-2.

Following a pitching change, Indianapolis opened the bottom half of the eighth with back-to-back walks from 1B Jake Lamb and DH Billy McKinney, respectively. After a fly out, C Dylan Shockley also walked to load the bases. With runners on, Bae hit a sacrifice fly to center, which allowed Lamb to tag up and score from third. The Indians now held a 6-2 lead.

Looking at the opportunity to tie the game, the ninth inning opened with a hit-by-pitch to Adams for the second time in the game. Joey Meneses followed up with a double to center, allowing Adams to score from first and inch closer with the lead now 6-3. Thanks to a groundout, Meneses successfully advanced to third where he then scored via a balk, cutting the lead down to 6-4. Despite the late effort to come back, the Red Wings narrowly fell to the Indians Wednesday afternoon by a score of 6-4.

Arizona native Spenser Watkins got the nod for Rochester Wednesday afternoon. In his 22nd start of the season, Watkins logged a full 7.0 inning, matching his season total of innings in one game, with his previous being on June 21 at Syracuse. He allowed five earned runs on 10 hits while tossing three strikeouts and only giving up one walk in the process. Entering in relief came RHP Orlando Ribalta. In 1.0 innings pitched, he allowed three walks, while only giving up one run.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to C Riley Adams, who finished the day 1-for-2 with a home run back in the first inning and reached base two more times via a hit-by-pitch. The homer sailed 423 feet and came off the bat at exactly 110 MPH, the fourth-hardest hit home run by a Red Wing this season. Nine homers are his most with a single team since 2019 with Double-A New Hampshire (TOR).

Rochester will be back in action Thursday evening versus Indianapolis for game three of the series. RHP Jackson Rutledge is set to take the mound for the Red Wings, and the Indians will counter with RHP Aaron Shortridge for a scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

