RailRiders Rebound to Split with Lehigh Valley

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday at PNC Field, falling 3-1 in game one and winning the nightcap 4-2.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the third inning of game one. With two outs, Cam Eden hit his first home run as a RailRider. His 397-foot solo shot was the first hit of the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving them a 1-0 lead.

The IronPigs tied the game and took the lead in the fifth. After Jared Thomas singled, Matt Kroon doubled to knot the contest at one. A wild pitch plated Kroon for a 2-1 edge.

Lehigh Valley closed the scoring in the sixth when Trevor Schwecke singled in a run for a 3-1 final.

Yankees #19 Prospect Yoendrys Gómez got the start for the RailRiders, striking out seven and giving up one hit. Yerry De Los Santos (L, 2-2) pitched 1.1 innings allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three. Alan Rangel (W, 1-2) tossed 5.0 frames, giving up one run on two hits.

In game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead in the opening frame. Caleb Durbin roped his ninth homer of the year; a solo shot to left to start the scoring off IronPigs starter Mick Abel.

The RailRiders plated another run in the second. Taylor Trammell worked a walk and Greg Allen sent him home with an RBI triple to extend the lead 2-0.

SWB doubled the lead in the fifth. Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas led off with a double and advanced to third on a Caleb Durbin bunt. After Ben Rice walked, Oswald Peraza drove a single to left to score Vivas, making it 3-0. T.J. Rumfield singled to load the bases, and a wild pitch sent Rice across for a four-run advantage.

Lehigh Valley put one on the board against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Cody Poteet in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan McKenna hit a solo home run to left to cut the deficit to three. McKenna drove in Darick Hall in the seventh with a triple, cutting the lead in half, but Ron Marinaccio struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Poteet hurled 4.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits. Scott Effross (W, 4-1) threw two scoreless innings in the win and Marinaccio (S, 6) allowed one run on two hits for the save. Abel (L, 3-11) pitched four innings, striking out nine, and allowing two runs on three hits

The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Yankees #5 Prospect Will Warren to face Lehigh Valley's Robinson Pina. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 37-28, 80-59

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.