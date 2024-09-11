RailRiders Rebound to Split with Lehigh Valley
September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday at PNC Field, falling 3-1 in game one and winning the nightcap 4-2.
The RailRiders opened the scoring in the third inning of game one. With two outs, Cam Eden hit his first home run as a RailRider. His 397-foot solo shot was the first hit of the game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving them a 1-0 lead.
The IronPigs tied the game and took the lead in the fifth. After Jared Thomas singled, Matt Kroon doubled to knot the contest at one. A wild pitch plated Kroon for a 2-1 edge.
Lehigh Valley closed the scoring in the sixth when Trevor Schwecke singled in a run for a 3-1 final.
Yankees #19 Prospect Yoendrys Gómez got the start for the RailRiders, striking out seven and giving up one hit. Yerry De Los Santos (L, 2-2) pitched 1.1 innings allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three. Alan Rangel (W, 1-2) tossed 5.0 frames, giving up one run on two hits.
In game two, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took an early lead in the opening frame. Caleb Durbin roped his ninth homer of the year; a solo shot to left to start the scoring off IronPigs starter Mick Abel.
The RailRiders plated another run in the second. Taylor Trammell worked a walk and Greg Allen sent him home with an RBI triple to extend the lead 2-0.
SWB doubled the lead in the fifth. Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas led off with a double and advanced to third on a Caleb Durbin bunt. After Ben Rice walked, Oswald Peraza drove a single to left to score Vivas, making it 3-0. T.J. Rumfield singled to load the bases, and a wild pitch sent Rice across for a four-run advantage.
Lehigh Valley put one on the board against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Cody Poteet in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan McKenna hit a solo home run to left to cut the deficit to three. McKenna drove in Darick Hall in the seventh with a triple, cutting the lead in half, but Ron Marinaccio struck out the final two batters to end the game.
Poteet hurled 4.1 innings, giving up one run on four hits. Scott Effross (W, 4-1) threw two scoreless innings in the win and Marinaccio (S, 6) allowed one run on two hits for the save. Abel (L, 3-11) pitched four innings, striking out nine, and allowing two runs on three hits
The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Thursday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Yankees #5 Prospect Will Warren to face Lehigh Valley's Robinson Pina. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 37-28, 80-59
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 11, 2024
- Sounds Drop Second Straight to Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Rebound to Split with Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Split Twin Bill with RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Empty Feeling, Saints Lose on Walk-Off Homer in Ninth 7-6 to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- WooSox Win Fifth Straight, Shutout Mets 7-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Shut Down by Worcester in 7-0 Loss on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Rally Leads Iowa over Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Yorke and Suwinski's Back-To-Back Jacks Lift Indians over Red Wings - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings Fall Short against Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Run out of Extra-Inning Magic in 6-3 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Drop Matinee to I-Cubs 5-3 - Louisville Bats
- Durham Wins Third Straight in Shutout over Norfolk, 5-0 - Durham Bulls
- Marlins' Garrett Set to Make Rehab Start Wednesday for Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Offer up to Four Free Tickets to First Responders & Active Duty/Veteran Members of Armed Forces During Team's Final Homestand - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints Take Series Opener in Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - September 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Continue Playoff Push During Fan Appreciation Week Presented by Bank of America at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 11 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Comeback Falls Short against Louisville - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Rebound to Split with Lehigh Valley
- SWB Game Notes - September 11
- RailRiders Taken Down by IronPigs, 5-3
- SWB Game Notes - September 10
- Escarra Honored by International League