Syracuse Shut Down by Worcester in 7-0 Loss on Wednesday Night

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets late-season malaise continued on Wednesday night with a 7-0 loss at the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate, Boston Red Sox) on a sunny evening at Polar Park. The Mets have now lost the first two games of the weeklong, six-game series at the WooSox, the last road trip of the season for Syracuse. The Mets have also lost 32 of their last 44 games.

Worcester (74-66, 39-26) scored three runs in the first four innings all because of one man. Vaughn Grissom hit a solo homer in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth, spoiling the shorter start for Mike Vasil. The Syracuse (72-67, 26-39) starting pitcher allowed the three earned runs on four hits in four innings, walking two while striking out five. 44 of the 66 pitches that Vasil threw were strikes.

While the Mets starting pitcher only lasted four innings, the WooSox starting pitcher dazzled in seven brilliant innings. Jason Alexander allowed exactly two hits in seven shutout innings on the mound, both of which were singles. Most impressively: Alexander did not walk anybody and struck out 11 Syracuse batters, eight of which came via a swinging strikeout. An excellent changeup was Alexander's best pitch, completely confusing the Mets all night long.

Worcester put the game away in the bottom of the seventh with four runs to make it a 7-0 game with a two-run single from Chase Meidroth highlighting the frame. Meidroth finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with three singles and two runs driven in. Meidroth was one of three WooSox players to have multiple hits in the game.

From there, the bullpen cruised to victory for Worcester as Zach Penrod pitched a scoreless eighth, and Alex Speas retired the side in order in the ninth. The final eight batters of the game went down in order for the Mets, their second shutout loss in the last five games.

The Syracuse Mets are in the midst of their last road trip of the season, playing at the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox. The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.