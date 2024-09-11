Bisons Offer up to Four Free Tickets to First Responders & Active Duty/Veteran Members of Armed Forces During Team's Final Homestand

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have teamed up with Hyundai to host Military & First Responders Appreciation Week during the Bisons final homestand of the season, September 17-22. For each of the six Bisons home game during the week, First Responders and Active Duty/Veteran members of the Armed Forces may claim up to FOUR FREE TICKETS to any game by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

In appreciation to those that serve and sacrifice for our country, First Responders & Active Duty/Veteran members of the Armed Forces can take advantage of this offer for any game starting with the Bisons game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, September 17 (6:05 p.m.). Tickets can be claimed on the day of the game with the valid First Responders or Military ID at the Box Office.

The Bisons final homestand of 2024 also includes Fan Appreciation Night with Fireworks on Friday, September 20 (6:05 p.m.), a "Too Early for Halloween" game on Saturday, September 21 (1:05 p.m.) and the final Family Funday with Kids Run the Bases on Sunday, September 22 (1:05 p.m.).

Additionally, all first responders and active duty/veteran members of the Armed Forces can receive 20% OFF their regular-priced purchase at the Batter's Box Gift Shop and the Bisons Team Shop in Sahlen Field while attending the game next week (some exclusions apply). Military & First responders can also claim a $5.00 discount coupon for the Consumer's Pub at the Park all-you-can-eat buffet when receiving their complimentary tickets (reservations can be made at PubatthePark.com | (716) 846-2100).

