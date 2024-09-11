Durham Wins Third Straight in Shutout over Norfolk, 5-0
September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - A five-run fifth inning spurred the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the DBAP.
Scoreless into the fifth, the Bulls (34-31) batted around against Adrian Houser (L, 0-4). Houser walked a pair of hitters with one out before a single by Tristan Peters loaded the bases. Curtis Mead's groundout to short scored Nick Schnell for a 1-0 lead. Then the Bulls delivered three straight two-out hits. Kameron Misner doubled home a pair, followed by an Osleivis Basabe single to center to score Misner. Jake Mangum knocked a double off the Blue Monster to score Basabe for a 5-0 lead over the Tides (26-39).
From there, Cole Wilcox (W, 2-2) and the Durham pen closed the deal. Wilcox threw six scoreless innings, fanning seven. Alfredo Zarraga, Erasmo Ramirez and Carlos Garcia each threw a shutout inning to lead the Bulls to the .500 mark for the 2024 season at 70-70 with 10 games remaining.
The third game of the series is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET. Joe Rock (6-7, 4.94) is slated to start against Trevor Rogers (0-2, 7.94).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
