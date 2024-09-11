Durham Wins Third Straight in Shutout over Norfolk, 5-0

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - A five-run fifth inning spurred the Durham Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the DBAP.

Scoreless into the fifth, the Bulls (34-31) batted around against Adrian Houser (L, 0-4). Houser walked a pair of hitters with one out before a single by Tristan Peters loaded the bases. Curtis Mead's groundout to short scored Nick Schnell for a 1-0 lead. Then the Bulls delivered three straight two-out hits. Kameron Misner doubled home a pair, followed by an Osleivis Basabe single to center to score Misner. Jake Mangum knocked a double off the Blue Monster to score Basabe for a 5-0 lead over the Tides (26-39).

From there, Cole Wilcox (W, 2-2) and the Durham pen closed the deal. Wilcox threw six scoreless innings, fanning seven. Alfredo Zarraga, Erasmo Ramirez and Carlos Garcia each threw a shutout inning to lead the Bulls to the .500 mark for the 2024 season at 70-70 with 10 games remaining.

The third game of the series is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET. Joe Rock (6-7, 4.94) is slated to start against Trevor Rogers (0-2, 7.94).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.