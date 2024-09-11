Memphis Controls Game Two of Series at Nashville
September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 6-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Right fielder Matt Koperniak set the tone for the Memphis offense with a 4-for-5 night out of the second spot in the lineup. The left-handed hitter scored twice and drilled his 19th home run of the season for insurance in the seventh inning. Third baseman Cesar Prieto drilled two hits and drove in two runs in the win.
Starting pitcher Sem Robberse allowed three runs on seven hits, walked none and struck out one in 4.0 innings pitched. The outing was the right-handed pitcher's second since returning from the Injured List. Connor Thomas (7-4) provided 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Ryan Loutos (S, 17) converted his third save in as many chances and moved to 17-for-19 in save opportunities this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Tuesday, September 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
