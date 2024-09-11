Maggi and Mercado Go Back-To-Back in 9-2 Win over Omaha

The Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-2 on wednesday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

Lael Lockhart earned the start for the Hens as he came into this game with a 3.44 ERA and a 3-7 record.

The offense looked to give Lockhart a cushion but unfortunately couldn't do so as all they got was an Andrew Navigato walk who was later picked off trying to steal second to end the inning.

Lockhart then took the mound and started his day by striking out the first batter he faced on just three pitches. He then allowed a walk to his next batter, however, he was able to get out of the inning on the first pitch of the next at-bat as a ground ball to third allowed for an inning-ending double play.

In the top of the second, it looked to be a 1-2-3 inning but Justice Bigbie delivered a two-out single to right field. Stephen Scott walked to bring up Drew Maggi as Maggi hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Hens the 3-0 lead. Oscar Mercado then mirrored Maggi as he hit a home run to left field the next at-bat going back to back making it 4-0 Toledo. The inning wasn't done as Ryan Vilade hit a ground-rule double with Wenceel Perez walking to give the Hens yet another two-out rally. Navigato ended the inning with a fly out to center field.

In the bottom of the second Lockhart hit a batter putting a runner on first with a balk allowing the runner to go to third. Lockhart then allowed a two-run home run to left center to cut the lead in half to 4-2.

The third inning saw both squads extend 1-2-3 innings which brought us to the top of the fourth.

Scott started the inning with a solo homer to left-center to make it 5-2. A Mercado walk and a Vilade double put runners on second and third. Perez extended our lead back to four as he singled to center field. Bligh Madris then hit a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2 Mud Hens.

The bottom of the fourth was quiet with Lockhart only allowing a walk. In the top of the fifth, the Hens went down 1-2-3 with a pair of ground outs and a K.

In the bottom half, Lockhart allowed a single to lead things off before punching out the next two batters. Another single put runners on first and second, however, the define put a stop to the two-out rally as a fly out to right field ended the inning.

Mercado grounded out to start the inning, Vilade then had his third hit of the day as he singled to left field. He was later picked off with a strikeout ending the inning.

Lockhart's day was done after five innings as Mason Englert replaced him on the mound. Englert wasted no time as he pitched a 1-2-3, including one punch out.

In the seventh inning, both squads yet again exchanged 1-2-3 innings with Englert pitching his second consecutive 1-2-3 inning while adding a K.

In the top of the eighth, Bigbie broke the trend with a single to center field. A groundout moved him to second as Mercado scored him from second as he singled to left field making it 8-2.

Andrew Magno replaced Englert on the mound. Magno started his day with back-to-back punch outs to start the inning. The inning ended with a fly out to center field.

In the top of the ninth, Navigato walked as Madris doubled to extend the Hens lead to 9-2.

Magno remained in the game to pitch the bottom of the ninth with Magno starting the inning by hitting the batter to put a runner on first. Not to worry as Magno then struck out the next batter with a fielder's choice and a fly out ending the game 9-2 in favor of Toledo.

The Mud Hens and Storm Chasers dual again tomorrow with the first pitch being at 7:35 p.m.

Notables:

Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K)

Drew Maggi (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2 K)

Oscar Mercado (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Ryan Vilade (3-5, R)

