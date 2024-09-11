IronPigs Split Twin Bill with RailRiders

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-71, 31-32) took game one of their twin bill, 3-1, over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-59, 37-28), before falling 4-2 in the nightcap on Wednesday night at PNC Field.

Game One

The RailRiders got their only run of the game first, plating it in the third inning. With two outs, Cam Eden launched a solo homer, his first with the RailRiders.

The 'Pigs vaulted in front with two in the fifth. Matt Kroon tied the game with an RBI double and then came in to score on a dropped third strike wild pitch, making it 2-1.

A crucial insurance run came across for the 'Pigs in the sixth, as Trevor Schwecke stroked an RBI single, plating David Dahl who had doubled.

Alan Rangel (1-2) was masterful to pick up the win for the 'Pigs. He allowed just one run in five innings on two hits, striking out three while failing to issue a walk.

Yerry De Los Santos (2-2) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out three in 1.1 innings.

Michael Mercado (S, 1) retired all six batters he faced to end the game and earn the save for the IronPigs.

Game Two

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre again started the scoring, this time in the first inning. Caleb Durbin clubbed a solo homer, his ninth of the season, to make it 1-0 RailRiders.

In the second, Greg Allen smoked an RBI triple, scoring Taylor Trammell from first, to make it 2-0.

The RailRiders doubled their lead in the fifth. Jorbit Vivas doubled to open the inning and scored on an Oswald Peraza single. Ben Rice, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the frame, motored home from third on a wild pitch, making it 4-0.

Ryan McKenna launched a solo homer, his second for the 'Pigs, to get Lehigh Valley on the board in the last of the fifth.

McKenna tried to spark a rally in the seventh as he drove home another run with a triple, bringing the tying run to the plate. McKenna ended the game at third base as the 'Pigs got no more offense following his three-base hit.

Scott Effross (4-1) earned the win in relief for the RailRiders, throwing two scoreless innings. He did not allow a baserunner and struck out two.

Mick Abel (3-11) punched out a season-high nine hitters but suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, giving up two runs in four innings on three hits and three walks.

Ron Marinaccio (S, 6) collected the save for the RailRiders, allowing a run in the seventh on two hits, striking out two.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Thursday, September 12th at 6:35 p.m. Robinson Pina (1-3, 4.74) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while Scranton rolls with Will Warren (5-5, 6.32).

