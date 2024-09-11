Stripers Run out of Extra-Inning Magic in 6-3 Loss to Buffalo

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-31) overcame a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the 10th inning but were eventually put away after a three-run 11th frame from the Buffalo Bisons (27-37) in a 6-3 loss on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: After three scoreless innings opened the game, a throwing error by Drake Baldwin gifted Buffalo a run and a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Baldwin found atonement with an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to tie the game. In extras, Buffalo broke through with an RBI double from Riley Tirotta and scored twice in the 10th. The Stripers extended the game with a pair of RBI singles from Baldwin and Nacho Alvarez Jr. to tie the game at 3-3. The Bisons scored three times in the 11th inning against Parker Dunshee (L, 1-1) and held on in the home half to send Gwinnett to a 6-3 loss.

Key Contributors: Dylan Dodd, Huascar Ynoa, Tommy Doyle, and Domingo Gonzalez combined to allow just one run and six hits over 9.0 innings. Baldwin (2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI) and Alvarez Jr. (2-for-5, 1 RBI) had both the multi-hit games and all three RBIs for Gwinnett. Rafael Lantigua (3-for-5, 3B, RBI) led the way for Buffalo on offense while three others added an RBI.

Noteworthy: Andrew Velazquez went 1-for-5 and has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games. The Stripers are now 6-4 in extra-inning games this season.

Next Game (Thursday, September 12): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday at Coolray Field of the season as fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each. Fans can also purchase the Frank 'N Stein Pack which includes a hot dog, a Stripers 2025 beer stein, and a field box ticket for just $35.

