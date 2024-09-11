Late Rally Leads Iowa over Louisville

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - William Simoneit's two-run double in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie to lead the Iowa Cubs (62-78) to a 5-3 win over the Louisville Bats (63-76) today at Principal Park.

The I-Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back run scoring singles from Trayce Thompson and Matt Mervis.

Louisville responded with two runs of their own in the second as Ivan Johnson hit a two-run homer.

In the fourth, Johnson gave the Bats a 3-2 lead with a single, but Iowa tied the game at 3-3 with Chase Strumpf scoring on a double play.

With one out in the eighth, Simoneit drove in two with a double to give Iowa the 5-3 advantage. Daniel Palencia tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his fourth save and secure the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa snapped a two-game losing skid and is 8-6 vs. Louisville this season.

- Darius Hill extended his hit streak to 10 games dating back to Aug. 23 in which he is batting .366 (15-for-41).

Iowa and Louisville will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch slated for 6:38 pm CT from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

