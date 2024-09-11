I-Cubs Comeback Falls Short against Louisville

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (61-78) came up a run short in a valiant comeback effort against the Louisville Bats (63-75), dropping an 11-10 contest Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Louisville jumper out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning behind a Bubba Thompson three-run double, a Levi Jordan RBI single, and a Davis Wendzel RBI double.

Iowa got one back in the bottom of the third when Chase Strumpf walked with the bases loaded. But the Bats added one run in the fifth and two each in the sixth and seventh, respectively, to lead, 11-1, at the seventh inning stretch.

Then the home team turned on the bats with five in the seventh, counting an Owen Caissie two-run homer, a William Simoneit sac fly, and a Hayden Cantrelle 2-run single.

The hitting continued in the eight when the hosts added four more to make it 11-10, using a three-run shot by Simoneit and a Moises Ballesteros RBI single.

The I-Cubs got one runner aboard in the ninth but could not tie the game.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Simoneit hit his first I-Cubs homer and tallied four RBI, tying a career-high

- Shortstop Ed Howard tallied his first Triple-A hit in his first Triple-A game

- Tuesday's game time of 3:27 is the longest 9-inning game for Iowa this year

Iowa will play against Louisville on Wednesday for the second of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. It is the last home series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

