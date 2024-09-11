Marlins' Garrett Set to Make Rehab Start Wednesday for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett has been assigned to Jacksonville to continue his injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Garrett is expected to start for the Jumbo Shrimp in game one of the team's doubleheader with the Charlotte Knights Wednesday night from Truist Field.

Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm flexor strain on June 23 and transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 30. He began his rehab assignment with Low-A Jupiter on September 5, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts against two walks while allowing two hits. In seven starts with Miami thus far in 2024, Garrett has gone 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA. He has fanned 34 batters in 37.0 innings against just 4 walks and 40 hits.

This marks the second rehab stint with Jacksonville in 2024 for Garrett after making four rehab starts from April 7 - May 1. The southpaw is currently 1-0 with a 3.93 ERA in 18.1 innings with the Jumbo Shrimp. He's fanned 16 batters against three walks and holding opponents to a .212 batting average against.

The 2023 campaign was his fourth in the major leagues. In 2022, Garrett posted a 3.58 ERA in 17 starts with 90 punchouts in 88.0 innings with Miami, while also making a few appearances in Jacksonville throughout the season.

Garrett first spent time in Jacksonville in 2019 when they were members of the Double-A Southern League. He made one appearance. In 2021, he returned to the Jumbo Shrimp, their first season back in Triple-A. In 18 starts, he went 5-4, allowing 37 earned runs in 85.2 innings for an ERA of 3.89. The lefty also tallied 86 strikeouts against 32 walks and 73 hits.

A native of Florence, Ala., the Marlins drafted Garrett in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent 2016 through parts of 2020 in the Marlins minor league system before making is major league debut September 13, 2020 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He earned the win as he tallied six strikeouts in five innings of work while surrendering three hits.

Garrett is the 14th overall Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 6), catcher Christian Bethancourt (April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5), outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9), infielder Otto López (July 12-19), right-hander Anthony Bender (August 31-September 7) and left-hander Ryan Weathers (September 8-present) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville in 2024. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

