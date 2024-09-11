Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 11 at Indianapolis

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (34-30, 72-65) vs. Indianapolis Indians (37-26, 70-66)

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - 1:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Spenser Watkins (7-6, 4.49) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (3-1, 3.67)

TUESDAY TROUBLES: The Rochester Red Wings found themselves on the losing end in the series opener of their final road trip of 2024 last night, 13-3 in Indianapolis...1B TREY LIPSCOMB paced the offense with his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh that accounted for all of the Red Wings scoring...DH JOEY MENESES added his fourth extra-base hit in his last two games with a double, and LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 6.0 solid innings on the mound...Rochester looks to snap their three-game skid tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Indianapolis RHP Thomas Harrington.

TREYWAY: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB fueled the Red Wings offense with a three-run shot last night, his fourth of the season with Rochester to finish 1-for-3...the home run left the bat at 107.1 MPH, his hardest-hit ball at the Triple-A level this season...he is now hitting .296 (8-for-27) with an .826 OPS across eight games in September, and has collected an extra-base hit in back-to-back games for the third time this season (6/30-7/1, 3 from 7/3-5)...

The homer came off LHP Josh Walker, his first home run against a southpaw since 9/5/2023 with Double-A Harrisburg.

MASHIN' MENESES: DH JOEY MENESES picked up his fourth extra-base hit over his last two games yesterday via a double in the seventh and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the loss...since he joined the Red Wings on 7/5, Meneses holds a share of the team lead with nine two-baggers, and ranks second with 16 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 25 RBI, a .438 slugging percentage and a .740 OPS...

This is the first time the Mexico native has logged four XBH in two games since 7/7 & 7/8 in 2023 with Washington, and the first time in MiLB since 2021 (6/6-8 with Double-A Portland).

CAUSING A RUCKUS: RHP MICHAEL RUCKER made his Red Wings debut on the mound last night, surrendering a solo home run while striking out one...Rucker is the 31st pitcher, and 59th player overall to appear for Rochester this season.

THE ADAMS FAMILY: C RILEY ADAMS picked up a hit in a 1-for-4 effort last night, extending his on-base streak to nine games...since the streak began in game one of a doubleheader on 8/30 in Scranton/WB, Adams is hitting .314 (11-for-35) while slugging .543 with a pair of home runs and doubles, seven RBI and a stolen base...

In six career games against Indianapolis, Adams carries a .381 batting average (8-for-21) with four extra-base hits (2 HR, 2 2B) and a 1.224 OPS.

YOU'RE PICKIN' ME OFF: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ picked off his fourth runner with the Red Wings last night in his 14th Triple-A start...the Red Wings pitching staff now has 18 total pickoffs this season, tied with Scranton/WB for the International League-lead...should Rochester finish the season in first place, this would be the first time they have led the IL in that category since at least 2004.

