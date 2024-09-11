Sounds Drop Second Straight to Redbirds

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (73-65, 35-28) were unable to hold an early lead and were defeated for the second-straight night by the Memphis Redbirds (70-70, 32-33), 6-3, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

After trailing 3-2 through the early going, Memphis scored a pair in the fifth to take the lead. Back-to-back one-out singles by Matt Koperniak and Alfonso Rivas put the Redbirds in business. Though Carlos Rodriguez (9-9) got Cesar Prieto to pop out for the second out, Nick Dunn came through with a two-run single up the middle to give Memphis the lead. The Redbirds extended their lead later with a little-league home run (double and two-base error) by Ramon Mendoza and Koperniak solo blast made it 6-3 through seven.

Nashville got all three of their runs in the second inning. Wes Clarke scored after a leadoff double, being hit home on Francisco Mejía's single. Vinny Capra tied it with an RBI single, then an infield single by Carlos Rodriguez brought home Freddy Zamora to make it 3-2 in the second. Unfortunately, the Sounds failed to find a big hit throughout the night, stranding a pair of runners in the fifth and seventh innings in the loss.

Bryan Hudson was a bright spot for the Sounds in the loss. The left-handed reliever gave up a pair of hits to start the eighth inning, then struck out three-straight Redbirds to get out of the jam. Ryan Middendorf also got into trouble but struck out Arquimedes Gamboa to leave them loaded and keep the deficit at three runs going to the bottom of the ninth.

Connor Thomas (7-4) picked up the win in relief, tossing a pair of scoreless innings for the Redbirds. Ryan Loutos (S, 17) faced the minimum in the ninth for the save. Capra reached base four times in the loss out of the top of the batting order, adding a couple of singles and walks. Despite being out hit 11-6, the Sounds struck out just four times, far less than Memphis' total of 11.

The Sounds and Redbirds play game three of the series tomorrow night. Right-hander Mitch White (5-4, 4.53) will be on the bump for Nashville. He will face off against southpaw Quinn Mathews (0-1, 5.63) at 6:35 p.m. CDT in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

In the second inning, Freddy Zamora was hit by the pitch, becoming the 81 st time a Sound has been hit this season. That HBP broke the tie and set a new Sounds single-season franchise record.

Bryan Hudson (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K) has not allowed a run in two appearances (2.0 IP) since being optioned on September 3.

Carlos Rodriguez beat out a pair of infield singles, including one that put the Sounds up 3-2 in the second. Rodriguez is batting .308 (8-for-26) with six RBI in seven games this month.

The Sounds are now 1-4 against the Redbirds at First Horizon Park this season, after starting out by going 8-7 in games at AutoZone Park against their in-state rival earlier this season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.