SWB Game Notes - September 11

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (30-31, 64-70) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (36-27, 79-58)

Game 138 & 139 | Home Game 70 & 71 | PNC Field | Wednesday, September 11, 2024 | First Pitch 5:05 PM - DH

Game 1: RHP Alan Rangel (0-2, 5.59) vs RHP Yoendrys Gómez (3-5, 3.96)

Game 2: RHP Mick Abel (3-10, 5.98) vs RHP Cody Poteet (MLB Rehab)

DOUBLE DOUBLE- The RailRiders are set to play in their 11th doubleheader this season. They have split seven of them with a win and a loss. However, they have been swept three times, twice by Syracuse. Lehigh Valley will participate in their eighth doubleheader of the summer today, their third against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

THE LAST TIME IT HAPPENED- In the doubleheader today, the RailRiders will only play as the home team in the first contest. The second game is a makeup from a series at Coca Cola Park, so Lehigh Valley will get to be the "home" team even though the game is away for them. The last time this happened for SWB was back on May 17, 2019 at Toledo. The RailRiders were the "home" team on the road in game two and took a 5-0 loss.

PLAYOFF PUSH- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 12 games left to play.

ON THE MOVE- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After Cam Eden swiped one yesterday, they totaled 218, topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and just 3 behind the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 259.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

GÓMEZ GETS THE BALL - Yankees #19 prospect Yoendrys Gómez makes his 21st appearance, third out of the bullpen. He holds a 3.97 earned run average in Triple-A in 75.0 innings of work. The righty has struck out 81 to his 36 walks. Gómez has also made five appearances in the big leagues, all in relief, for a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 frames.

POTEET'S REHAB EFFORT- Cody Poteet joins the RailRiders to continue his Major League rehab assignment in an effort to return to the New York Yankees. This is fifth start in rehab, second with SWB after making three solid appearances in Double-A Somerset while working up to 57 pitches. Poteet made four starts with the Yankees this season for a 2.14 ERA, recording three wins. The 30-year-old was placed on the Injured List on June 18 with a right tricep strain.

NARVAEZ WORKED- Carlos Narvaez had three hits in the game last night out of the five total for the RailRiders bats. It was his 20th multi-hit contest of the season. He upped his average to .271 in 89 games.

International League Stories from September 11, 2024

