Knights Fall to 'Shrimp in Both Games on Wednesday

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. The Jumbo Shrimp won game one by a score of 3-1, and then took game two by a score of 4-3.

The Knights battled in each of the two games on Wednesday and brought the tying run to first base in the final inning of game two, but fell just short in the end.

Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko launched a two-run home run in game two of the doubleheader. The home run was his seventh of the season with the Knights since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham. He finished the game going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, the home run and two RBI.

In the first game of the twin bill, Charlotte center fielder Rafael Ortega continued his hot hitting and launched his 10th home run of the season. The home run was also his second in as many days. His solo shot in the fourth inning was Charlotte's only run of the game.

LHP Trey McGough (6-2, 2.21) started for the Knights in game one and was saddled with the loss. He allowed one run on five hits over three innings. He also fanned five batters.

The Knights will continue the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Thursday from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.