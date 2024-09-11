Saints Take Series Opener in Columbus

Columbus lost 7-4 against the St. Paul Saints at Huntington Park on Tuesday, bringing the Clippers' record to 40-23 in the second half of the season. Despite the loss, they remain atop the International League's standings with a magic number of 9 over the second-place Worcester Red Sox.

Estevan Florial provided an early highlight for the Clippers, launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, his seventh of the season, to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. However, St. Paul quickly responded, scoring six runs in the top of the third inning to seize the advantage.

Starter Will Dion (4-4) took the loss, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out two in 2.2 innings.

The Columbus Clippers and St. Paul Saints will continue their series at Huntington Park on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:15 pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

