September 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

September 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (61-78) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (63-75)

Wednesday, September 11 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Caleb Kilian (1-0, 3.48) vs. RHP Jose Acuna (0-0, 6.43)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats play the second of a six-game series today at Principal Park...it marks the final home series of the 2024 season for the I-Cubs...right-hander Caleb Kilian is scheduled to make his 12th outing for Iowa and his seventh start start for Iowa today...Kilian went 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA (5 ER in 24.0 IP) in five starts in September...right-hander Jose Acuna is slated to make his third start for Louisville.

THRILLER: Iowa dropped the series opener last night to Louisville by a 11- 10 score...trailing 11-1 in the seventh inning, the I-Cubs went on to score nine unanswered runs to cut the Bats' lead to one run but came up just short... William Simoneit and Owen Caissie each homered for Iowa and Trayce Thompson had a three-hit night... Frankie Scalzo Jr. tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.

SERIES WRAP UP: Iowa ended the six-game series against St. Paul winning two of the four games and getting outscored by a 37-35 margin...the I-Cubs played the Saints 24 times this season and posted a 11-13 record.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are matching up in a six-game series for the third time this season...the I-Cubs have gone 7-6 against the Bats including a series win from April 16-21 at Principal Park (4-2) and a series split at Louisville from May 28-June 2.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa fell to 27-21 in one-run games this season with their 11-10 loss last night...the I-Cubs have played the second-most one-run games in the International League, trailing Jacksonville (Miami) who has gone 23-27 in such games this year.

HOMER HAPPY: The Iowa Cubs have hit at least two home runs in five consecutive games after Owen Caissie and William Simoneit homered last night...it marks the second-longest streak for the I-Cubs this season following a seven-game stretch from May 9-16.

THE BIG O: Outfielder Owen Caissie went 2-for-5 Friday night with two home runs and five RBI...it marked his second multi-homer of the season following Aug. 25 at Toledo and the sixth of his career...the five RBI set a season high for Caissie and is one short of his career high of six set on April 12, 2023 at Montgomery with Double-A Tennessee...over the last two weeks, Caissie is batting .391 (18-for-46) with six doubles, one triple, five home runs and 16 RBI in 13 games.

THROWING HEAT: Thursday night, Daniel Palencia threw three pitches over 100 MPH in 2.0 scoreless innings...he has thrown the second-most pitches over 100 MPH (101) in the minor leagues this year trailing leader Zach Maxwell (128).

BRIGHTER DAYS: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 18-15 in their last 33 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last five series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis) and a series loss at St. Paul in which they won two of the six games.

THE FIRST ONE: Shortstop Ed Howard joined Iowa's active roster prior to last night's loss to Louisville from Advanced-A South Bend...he tallied his first Triple-A hit in the seventh inning with a single off Sam Benschoter ...the Chicago native was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

SIMON SAYS : Iowa Cubs infielder/catcher William Simoneit entered the game in the seventh inning at first base...in his first plate appearance he hit a sacrifice fly to give him his first RBI of the game...in his next at-bat, he roped a three-run homer in the eighth inning to cut the lead to one...it marked Simoneit's first home run with Iowa and his first since Sept. 16, 2023 with Double-A Midland at Wichita...William was acquired by the Cubs from Philadelphia in exchange for cash on June 18, 2024.

