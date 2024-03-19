Wrangles Assign Duarte, Rush Sign D-Man Taylor

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mark Duarte has been assigned to the team from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. The team has also signed defenseman Zach Taylor out of Brock University.

Duarte wowed in his last ECHL on January 13, a two-goal and two-assist performance against Fort Wayne. He has 17 points in 27 games with the Rush this season. He has seen 15 games of AHL action so far this year.

The rookie forward out of Hamilton, Ontario, was a 48-point scorer for the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL last season.

Taylor, 24, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, was tabbed as the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) West defenseman of the year this season after logging 23 points in 27 games with Brock University. He led all Brock defenseman in scoring in each of the last two seasons.

Taylor's collegiate performance this season also landed him first-team all-conference honors in the OUA.

Expected to make his professional debut this weekend, Taylor already has ties to the Rush. His teammate this season at Brock was Matt Duarte, the twin brother of Rush forward Mark Duarte. During his junior career, Taylor also suited up for the Orangeville Flyers under Peter Drikos, who was an assistant there in the 2016-17 season.

The Rush have released defenseman Cooper Jones in a subsequent move. Jones had one assist in 12 games this season with the Rush.

Rapid City squares off against Utah this Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game kicks off a six-game homestand for the Rush with potential playoff implications and only 12 games left this regular season.

