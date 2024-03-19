D Mason Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, D Darren Brady Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley. Additionally, defenseman Darren Brady has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Millman, 22, appeared in 39 games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman registered 25 points (7g-18a), 22 penalty minutes and a -5 rating with the Royals. The London, Ontario native is the franchise's all-time leading defenseman in points (95) in 138 career games played as a Royal.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded four points (4a), six penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 12 games this season. He was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Brady, 27, skated in 39 games for the Royals this season. The Lake Orion, Michigan native recorded 17 points (3g-14a), six penalty minutes and a +3 rating with the Royals.

This is Brady's second recall to Lehigh Valley this season after previously being recalled from his first of two loans on November 2, 2023. With Lehigh Valley, the 6'0", 198-pound, right-shot defenseman recorded an assist in his first of two games with the Phantoms on November 3 against the Hartford Wolfpack.

