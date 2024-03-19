Thunder Weekly, March 19, 2024

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita had one game last week against Tulsa. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 13

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 22

Wichita at Iowa, 6:35 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Saturday, March 23

Wichita at Iowa, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Sunday, March 24

Wichita at Iowa, 2:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin or click HERE**

WICHITA

HOME: 16-14-2-0

AWAY: 7-15-5-1

OVERALL: 23-29-7-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 54 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 28

Assists: Watts, 38

Points: Dickman, 62

+/-: Kuzmeski, +14

PIM: Masella, 108

SPRING BREAK - Wichita played just one game this past week. The Thunder climbed out of a three-goal hole, but lost last Wednesday night to Tulsa. Wichita returns to action this Friday after a nine-day layoff.

MEESH - Michal Stinil recorded a pair of goals on Wednesday against Tulsa. He has three goals in his last two games and points in 10 of his last 11. The Decin, Czech native has racked up 17 points (11g, 6a) in his last 11 contests.

11TH HEAVEN - Brayden Watts extended his scoring streak last week with an assist. He has helpers in four-straight and points in his last 11 outings (6g, 11a). He needs two assists to equal his career-high that he set last year with 40.

MOORE POINTS - Lleyton Moore added his sixth goal of the season on Wednesday night. He has goals in two of his last four outings and points in 10 of his last 11 games. The rookie defenseman is second among rookies with 17 power play assists and fourth among rookies with 20 power play points.

HELPER - Jay Dickman added two assists last Wednesday night. The veteran forward has five helpers over his last two games and points in five-straight (3g, 7a). Dickman leads the league with 15 power play goals.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN - Wichita ended its five-game homestand last Wednesday night, going 4-1-0 over that span. The Thunder kicks off a four-game road swing this Friday in Coralville against Iowa. Wichita won't return to INTRUST Bank Arena until March 30. The Thunder are 9-3-1 in their last 13 games.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 21-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-25-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 10th in points with 62...Jason Pineo is tied for third in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.