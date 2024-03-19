Wranglers Assign Forward Duarte to Rush

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mark Duarte has been assigned to the team from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

Duarte wowed in his last ECHL on January 13, a two-goal and two-assist performance against Fort Wayne. He has 17 points in 27 games with the Rush this season. He has seen 15 games of AHL action so far this year.

The rookie forward out of Hamilton, Ontario, was a 48-point scorer for the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL last season.

Duarte and the rest of the Rush will take the ice against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at The Monument at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.