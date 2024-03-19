Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22

The Idaho Steelheads returned to Boise yesterday from a six-game Canadian road trip collecting seven out of a possible 12 points with a (3-2-0-1) record and kick-off a three-game homestand against the Tulsa Oilers this week beginning on Wednesday. Last Wednesday the Steelheads picked up their second straight overtime win which secured a spot into the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs while veteran defenseman Matt Register skated in his 600th career ECHL game on Friday becoming one of just 14 players to hit that mark.

Idaho (40-17-2-2, 84pts, 0.689) enters this week second place in the Mountain Division, Western Conference, and third in the entire ECHL trailing the Kansas City Mavericks by 10 points with 11 games remaining (8 home, 3 away).

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Tulsa Oilers | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 22 vs. Tulsa Oilers | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Tulsa Oilers | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 13 at Trois-Rivières | 2-1 OTW

Friday, Mar. 15 at Trois-Rivières | 5-0 Loss

Saturday, Mar. 16 at Trois-Rivières | 5-4 SOL

THE WEEK AHEAD

Idaho is back at the Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday for the first time since Mar. 2 after wrapping up a six-game Canadian road trip collecting seven out of a possible 12 points posting a (3-2-0-1) record with three games going beyond regulation.

Idaho is 3-3-0-0 vs. Tulsa this season with all six meetings coming at the BOK Center in January and February. The Steelheads traveled to the Oilers late in January for a three-in-three weekend and picked up a 4-2 win on Jan. 26 highlighted by a goal and two assists performance form both Lincoln Erne and Will Merchant before falling the next two days by final scores of 5-2.

Idaho then went back to Oklahoma for another three-in-three weekend about a month later notching a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 23 with Trevor Zins burying the ot winner at 3:30. The Oilers stomped the Steelheads the following night by a score of 10-4 before Idaho bounced back Sunday with a 4-2 win.

In the head-to-head series the Oilers have outscored the Steelheads 27-20. The 10 goals from the Oilers on Feb. 24 are tied for the most goals produced by a team this season while the 14 goals combined is second most in a game this season across the league. The six-goal losing margin for Idaho is their biggest of the year while the 10 goals allowed is the most given up in a single game in franchise history. The five goals allowed in the second period is the second time Idaho has allowed five goals in a period.

Idaho has scored four goals in four of six games while giving up three or more in four of those six decisions. The Steelheads are a combined (4-for-16, 25%) on the power-play having scored on the man advantage in four games from A.J. White (2), Willie Knierim, and Francesco Arcuri. Meanwhile, the Oilers have gone (4-for-18, 22.2%) on the man advantage.

In the first six meetings Tulsa is averaging 38.83 shots for producing 40 or more shots in four outings. Meanwhile, Idaho has generated an average of 10.17 shots for but have been held to under 25 in three games.

Idaho's A.J. White (2G, 3A) and Will Merchant (1G, 4A) are tied for the head-to-head series lead with five points while White, Parker Aucoin, Jade Miller, Willie Knierim, and Trevor Zins each have a pair of goals. Bryan Thomson is (2GP, 1-1-0, 3.06 GAA, .927 SV%), Jake Kielly is (3GP, 2-1-0, 4.17 GAA, .893 SV%), and Jared Moe (2GP, 0-1-0, 5.05 GAA, .844 SV%). For Tulsa, Dante Sheriff paces the way with nine points (2G, 7A) while Blake McLaughlin leads the way with four goals all coming in the 10-4 win on Feb. 24. Gage Alexander is (2GP, 1-1-0, 3.08GAA, .927 SV%) and Julian Junca is (4GP, 2-1-1, 3.49 GAA, .859 SV%).

The Oilers (27-28-5, 1, 60pts, 0.492) hold third place in the Mountain Division but are just (3-7) in their last 10 games dating back to Feb. 25. During the stretch they have been outscored 35-28 having been shutout twice. Six of the 10 games have been decided by two or fewer goals. The Oilers dropped two of three games last week; Wednesday 5-3 win at Wichita, Friday 3-0 loss at Indy, and Saturday 4-3 loss at Indy. Tulsa is led by Eddie Matsushima who leads the team with 48 points and 24 goals in 40 games while rookie forward Kyle Crnkovic is second on the team with 45 points (15G, 30A) in 49 games.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

X - Kansas City Mavericks (44-10-4-2, 94pts, 0.783)

X - Idaho Steelheads (40-17-2-2, 84pts, 0.689)

Tulsa Oilers (27-28-5-1, 60pts, 0.492)

Utah Grizzlies (28-30-3-0, 59pts, 0.484)

Allen Americans (26-30-2-1, 55pts, 0.566)

Wichita Thunder (23-29-7-1, 54pts, 0.450)

Rapid City Rush (23-34-3-0, 49pts, 0.408)

