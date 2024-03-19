Stingrays Will Retire Andrew Cherniwchan's #28 this Sunday
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Stingrays legend Andrew Cherniwchan will return to the North Charleston Coliseum to have his jersey #28 retired before the game at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, March 24. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. to ensure that fans have ample time to find their seats before the ceremony commences. Following the ceremony, the Stingrays and Trois-Rivieres Lions will take the ice for warm-ups prior to their matchup.
Cherniwchan will be the fourth player in Stingrays franchise history to receive this distinguished recognition, joining Mark Bavis, David Seitz, and Brett Marietti. Notable Stingrays alumni in attendance will include Seitz, Marietti, Jason Fitzsimmons, Jeff Jakaitis, and Patrick Gaul.
The last time the Stingrays retired a jersey number was during the 2003-04 season when the team retired Marietti's No. 24. Cherniwchan will also be inducted into the Stingrays Hall of Fame during the ceremony.
Fans will need a game ticket to attend the ceremony.
