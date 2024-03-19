Driscoll Sets New Wins Record in Education Day Victory

Indy Fuel react to a Cam Hausinger goal along the bench

WHEELING - The Fuel kicked off their week with an early morning Education Day game in Wheeling against the Nailers who they are fighting for a second place spot in the Central division standings. After a low shot, high scoring matchup, the Fuel took the win, 7-2.

1ST PERIOD

At 8:08, Cam Hausinger opened the scoring with his first goal for the Fuel against his former team to put Indy up 1-0. Andrew Bellant and DJ King had the assists on that goal.

Two minutes later, Indy's Ryan Gagnier took the game's first penalty with a tripping call to give Wheeling a power play but they could not capitalize on it.

At the end of the first frame, Wheeling was outshooting Indy, 6-5.

2ND PERIOD

At 3:29, Justin Lee was called for cross-checking giving the Fuel their first power play of the game. About a minute later, Thimo Nickl took a delay of game penalty, giving the Fuel almost a full minute of a 5-on-3 power play.

In that time, Bryan Lemos scored to put Indy up 2-0 on the power play. Gagnier and Seamus Malone claimed the assists there.

At 11:28, Matus Spodniak added to the Fuel's lead with an unassisted goal to give Indy a 3-0 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Wheeling's William Provost broke the shutout with a goal to make it 3-1.

At 16:44, Anthony Petruzzelli scored with the help of Matt Cairns and Hausinger to give the Fuel a 4-1 lead.

With less than thirty seconds to go in the period, Kyle Maksimovich added to the Fuel's lead with another unassisted goal.

Time expired on the middle frame with the Fuel up 5-1, outshooting Wheeling 13-12.

3RD PERIOD

Just 38 seconds into the third period, Andrew Bellant kept the momentum going with a goal assisted by Hausinger and Cairns to put the Fuel up 6-1.

Davis Bunz scored for Wheeling at 3:37 to make it 6-2 but it was only another three minutes before Seamus Malone tacked on another goal for the Fuel.

That goal was reviewed because it bounced off of his skate but it was called a good goal and Brett Bumer and Lemos claimed the assists.

At 11:20, Bulmer and Wheeling's Sebastian Dirven were each given five minute major penalties for fighting.

About a minute later, Santino Centorame sat for tripping, giving the Nailers a power play opportunity.

At 16:59, 32 penalty minutes were assessed after multiple fights broke out along the boards. Jon Martin and Jordan Martel both earned ten minute misconduct penalties while six other minor penalties were issued.

This left the Fuel with a two minute power play as the clock ticked down, however neither team scored again. Ultimately, the Fuel took the 7-2 win while outshooting Wheeling 24-22.

This game also marked Zach Driscoll's 41st Fuel win, setting a new record for most franchise wins by one goalie, passing former Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins. Driscoll completed this feat in five fewer games than Tomkins as well.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 22 for Disability Awareness & Do317 Night against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

