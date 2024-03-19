Growlers Sign Defenceman Brandon Tabakin to SPC
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that defenceman Brandon Tabakin has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the season.
Tabakin, 23, wrapped up his four-year collegiate career in the NCAA with Arizona State University this past month. Prior to his senior year with the Sun Devils where he collected 10 points (2G, 8A) in 36 games, Tabakin played three years with Yale University, skating in 74 games for the Bulldogs.
Prior to his NCAA career and during the COVID season in 2020-21, the Woodbury, New York native played three years in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede.
Newfoundland open their final road trip of the season on Friday night in Portland as they play the Maine Mariners in the first of six straight North Division battles away from home.
