Idaho Signs Son of Steelheads Legend Jeremy Mylymok, Connor Mylymok to ECHL Contract

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Connor Mylymok to an ECHL contract. In addition, forward Parker Aucoin has been traded to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

Mylymok, 24, begins his professional career after completing his third season of college hockey at Niagara University this year where he compiled 11 points (6G, 5A) in 37 games with 61 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 205lb left-handed shooter spent his first two college seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2021-23 appearing in 47 games collecting 14 points (4G, 10A) with 115 penalty minutes. In three seasons of college hockey, he played in 84 career games accumulating 25 points (10G, 15A) with 176 penalty minutes.

Prior to college hockey, the Wilcox, Sask. Native played parts of three seasons in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) from 2018-21 with the Austin Bruins skating in 122 games recording 50 points (20G, 30A) with 382 penalty minutes.

Connor's father, Jeremy, is one of five Steelheads players to have their number retired as the #4 went into the rafters on Dec. 5, 2008. He played six seasons in Idaho from 2000-06 appearing in 330 regular season games totaling 173 points (46G, 127A) with 894 penalty minutes. Mylymok helped lead Idaho to their first Kelly Cup back in 2004. He was named WCHL Defenseman of the Year in 2000-01 leading all defensemen in assists (48) and points (63) while helping lead the Steelheads to the WCHL Championship in 2002 leading the playoffs in assists by a defender (9), points (10), and best plus-minus (+9) amongst all skaters.

Idaho opens a three-game home series vs. the Tulsa Oilers tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

