Americans Add Depth up Front

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Forward James Hardie with the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Forward James Hardie with the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), acquired forward James Hardie today from the Rapid City Rush for future considerations.

James Hardie is a 6-foot-0 and 180-pound forward. He played in 43 games with Rapid City this season and had 14 points (10 goals and 4 assists). Earlier this year he played in six games with the Cincinnati Cyclones and had five points (1 goal and 4 assists).

"James (Hardie) is a skilled forward that can put the puck in the net," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "With our injuries right now, he will be a welcomed addition to our lineup. He will step right in against Kansas City."

The native of Barrie, Ontario turned 22 on January 18th. He played four years of major junior hockey in Canada, with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, where he averaged just over 70 points per season over his last three years with the Steelheads.

The team open's a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM for the Americans School Day Game. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Images from this story



Forward James Hardie with the Rapid City Rush

(Rapid City Rush)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.