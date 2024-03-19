Americans Add Depth up Front
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), acquired forward James Hardie today from the Rapid City Rush for future considerations.
James Hardie is a 6-foot-0 and 180-pound forward. He played in 43 games with Rapid City this season and had 14 points (10 goals and 4 assists). Earlier this year he played in six games with the Cincinnati Cyclones and had five points (1 goal and 4 assists).
"James (Hardie) is a skilled forward that can put the puck in the net," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "With our injuries right now, he will be a welcomed addition to our lineup. He will step right in against Kansas City."
The native of Barrie, Ontario turned 22 on January 18th. He played four years of major junior hockey in Canada, with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, where he averaged just over 70 points per season over his last three years with the Steelheads.
The team open's a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM for the Americans School Day Game. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Forward James Hardie with the Rapid City Rush
(Rapid City Rush)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024
- OHMTRO and the Lions: A Partnership That Pays off for Young People - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Add Depth up Front - Allen Americans
- Wranglers Assign Forward Duarte to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Sign Forward Mac Welsher - Adirondack Thunder
- Blades Auction off Specialty Blackout Night Jerseys with Proceeds Benefitting Passion Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Admirals Edge out Grizzlies in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Defeat Grizzlies 5-4 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.