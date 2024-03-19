Join the Royals Youth Hockey in House Spring & Summer Leagues
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced details for their SPRING and SUMMER In House Leagues. All games will be held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA).
In House Spring League will be played on Monday evenings - 60-minute game slot per week on the following dates: 4/1/2024 - 4/8/2024 - 4/15/2024 - 4/22/2024 - 4/29/2024 - 5/6/2024 - 5/13/24 - 5/20/24:
Game times will be:
Half Ice (u6-u8)- 5:00-6:00pm
Full 1- (u10-u12)- 6:15-7:15pm
Full 2- (u14-u16)- 7:30-8:30pm
Formats will be determined by registrations. "Scramble" format means that players will be on new teams, with new teammates every week!
PRICE: $300.00 (Includes):
8 weeks of Games (listed above)
Ticket voucher to a future Reading Royals game during the 2024-2025 season
Royals Youth jersey to keep
-
In House Summer League will be played on Monday evenings - 60-minute game slot per week on the following dates: 6/3/2024 - 6/17/2024 - 6/24/2024 - 7/1/2024 - 7/15/2024 - 7/22/2024 - 7/29/24 - 8/5/24:
Game times will be:
Half Ice (u6-u8)- 5:00-6:00pm
Full 1- (u10-u12)- 6:15-7:15pm
Full 2- (u14-u16)- 7:30-8:30pm
Formats will be determined by registrations. "Scramble" format means that players will be on new teams, with new teammates every week!
PRICE: $300.00 (Includes):
8 weeks of Games (listed above)
Ticket voucher to a future Reading Royals game during the 2024-2025 season
Royals Youth jersey to keep
Register
Limited Enrollment - Goalies please contact Coach Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) before registering.
Player's eligible if born in 2018-2008
U8, U10, U12, U14, and U16 players (non-contact)
*If you were born before or after the birth dates listed and interested in registering - Contact Coach Griffith*
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
