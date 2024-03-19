Sellout on School Day in Wheeling

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









A sellout crowd cheers on the Wheeling Nailers

(Wheeling Nailers) A sellout crowd cheers on the Wheeling Nailers(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The best lesson for the Wheeling Nailers to take away from Education Day on Tuesday morning is to shake it off. WesBanco Arena was packed with 4,826 kids, who enjoyed a fun and educational day at the game. As for the result on the scoreboard, that went to the Indy Fuel, who took over sole possession of second place in the Central Division with a 7-2 triumph. Seven different players scored for Indy, including former Nailer Cam Hausinger in his return to Wheeling. William Provost netted his first goal as a Nailer.

It took the Fuel just over eight minutes to record their first shot on goal, but that attempt resulted in the lone goal of the opening stanza. Andrew Bellant wound the puck around to the right circle for former Nailer Cam Hausinger, who roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage.

Indy's offense opened up the game more in the middle frame, as the visitors struck four times. The first of those four came during a two-man advantage, as Bryan Lemos stepped up into the left circle and lifted a wrist shot up and under the crossbar. Matus Spodniak followed that with a strong individual effort, as he battled the puck away in the slot, then whipped in the goal as he traveled to his left. The Nailers got on the board 1:38 later, when William Provost scored his first with the team by scooping a backhander up and in from the right circle. Unfortunately, Wheeling wasn't able to gain momentum from that, as Anthony Petruzzelli's tip-in of Matthew Cairns' attempt 3:38 after the Provost marker. Kyle Maksimovich made the score 5-1 in the closing minute of the period, when he faked to his forehand and shoveled the puck up top.

Davis Bunz lunged to chip in his ninth of the season from the right circle at the 3:37 mark of the third, but that was sandwiched between two more strikes by the Fuel, courtesy of Andrew Bellant and Seamus Malone for a 7-2 final.

Zach Driscoll collected his 20th win of the season for Indy, as he blocked 20 of the 22 shots he faced. Jaxon Castor played in his first game since February 23rd for the Nailers, and suffered the defeat with 17 saves on 24 shots.

The Nailers will play three more home games this weekend. Friday at 7:10 is Ladies Night, as Wheeling clashes with Kalamazoo. That will also be a Frosty Friday with $2 beers. Saturday at 7:10 is Wizards and Wands, when the Nailers look to cast a spell on Fort Wayne. The first 2,500 fans that night will receive a free wizard wand. There will also be a Sorting Hat station, acceptance letters to Wizarding School, specialty jerseys, Butter Beer, Quidditch, and fans can sit with their house. Finally, Sunday at 4:10 is a Screen Time Sunday against Cincinnati, in which one lucky fan will win a free TV courtesy of Walmart. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.