Thunder Sign Forward Mac Welsher

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Mac Welsher with Merrimack College

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Mac Welsher with Merrimack College(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Mac Welsher to a standard player contract.

Welsher, 24, just finished his fifth season at NCAA (D1) Merrimack College where he served as the team's assistant captain and recorded 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 30 games. In 138 games with Merrimack College, the Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan native had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and 56 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, Welsher played in 104 United States Hockey League games with Sioux City, Green Bay and Des Moines.

The Thunder return home for four home games March 20 through March 24. Wednesday, the Thunder host Worcester before a three-in-three against second-place Norfolk. Fans can enjoy drink special March 22 and 23 and Sunday, March 24 is a 3 p.m. puck drop and FREE postgame skate with Thunder players!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.