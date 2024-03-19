Admirals Defeat Grizzlies 5-4 in Overtime
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals and 2 assists from Brett Stapley but it wasn't enough as the Norfolk Admirals got a game winning goal 45 seconds into overtime from Stepan Timofeyev as they defeated Utah 5-4 on a Monday night at Maverik Center.
Stapley got the scoring started on a power play goal 2:38 in. Norfolk tied it up as Mark Liwiski scored his 10th of the season 17:01 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Kyle Mayhew gave Utah a 2-1 lead 36 seconds into the second period. Brandon Cutler extended the Grizzlies advantage as he scored his 30th of the season 3:07 in. Cutler became the first Grizzlies skater to score 30 or more goals in a season since Caleb Herbert tallied 32 goals the 2018-19 season. Norfolk cut into the lead 5:09 in as Gehrett Sargis got his 8th of the season. The Admirals tied the game 3-3 as Carson Fedorek scored 11:02 in. Liwiski scored his second of the night on a centering pass from Sargis 19:07 to give the Admirals a 4-3 advantage.
Stapley tied it up with his second goal of the night on a pass from Cutler 12:19 into the third. Stapley has 18 points (4 goals, 14 assists) in his last 9 games.
Utah went to overtime for the 9th time this season and they are now 6-0-3 past regulation this season.
Utah earned 5 out of a possible 6 standings points in the three-game series. Utah went 3-1-2 in the completed six game homestand.
The Grizzlies are on the road for a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:05 pm and Sunday at 4:05 pm.
3 stars
1. Mark Liwiski (Norfolk) - 2 goals, +4, 6 shots.
2. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists, 2 shots.
3. Stepan Timofeyev (Norfolk) - GWG 45 seconds into overtime.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies along the bench
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024
- Admirals Edge out Grizzlies in Overtime - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Defeat Grizzlies 5-4 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.