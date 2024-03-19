Mariners Acquire Sebastian Vidmar from Savannah

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a trade with the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday, acquiring forward Sebastian Vidmar in exchange for future considerations. Vidmar has played over 200 professional games, and joins his third career North Division team, having previously played for Norfolk and Adirondack.

A native of Malmo, Sweden, Vidmar is in his fourth full season as a pro. In 50 games for Savannah this season, he's racked up 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists). He's just two seasons removed from a stellar 2021-22 campaign with the Adirondack Thunder in which he scored 22 goals and added 21 assists in 59 games. Vidmar remained with the Thunder through last season, putting up another productive year, with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 47 games. He was particularly excellent against the Mariners, scoring nine goals vs. Maine, including a hat trick and another two-goal game.

Prior to turning pro, Vidmar played NCAA Division I for Union College, where he recorded over 100 points in his collegiate career. The 30-year-old has appeared in four American Hockey League games - debuting for the Stockton Heat in 2018-19, and skating in three games with the Utica Comets last season. Vidmar spent his rookie campaign with the Norfolk Admirals in 2019-20.

The Mariners host another Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday against the Newfoundland Growlers at the Cross Insurance Arena. Friday's puck drop is at 7:15 PM and it's Wands & Wizards Night, presented by Kennebunk Savings. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.