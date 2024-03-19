OHMTRO and the Lions: A Partnership That Pays off for Young People

The Trois-Rivières Lions organization and its NPO Coeur des Lions announce an exclusive partnership with the Organisation du field hockey mineur de la zone de Trois-Rivières Ouest (OHMTRO). It's a partnership that will pay dividends in terms of youth development, as the two organizations work hand in hand to ensure that young field hockey players flourish in their sport, as explained by OHMTRO's Vice-President, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Sylvain Trottier: "It's the start of a new era, and for us it's a way of saying that we're increasingly present in the region's sporting landscape.

As a result of this agreement, Lions players will meet OHMTRO youngsters during their practices. Our players will thus be able to give the next generation of field hockey players some "pro tips". It's a great way to invest in the future of young people, as Simon Legris, Acting Director of Sales for the Lions, explains: "For us, it's a great way to promote the benefits of sport for young people. What's more, this partnership helps ensure the sustainability of a sports organization that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year."

A support program for OHMTRO teams will also be put in place. The Lions are committed to providing each OHMTRO team with a kit containing the "essentials". Sylvain Trottier welcomes this assistance: "It's going to be very welcome for our players, but also for our coaches, and all the volunteers too, it's really a great contribution."

This agreement confirms the presence of members of the Lions organization at the OHMTRO MAHG Festival, to be held March 20-24 at the Claude-Mongrain arena in Trois-Rivières. Further details are to be finalized in the coming weeks.

