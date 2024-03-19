Sarlo Signed, Lambert & Mast Recalled

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced three more roster moves on Tuesday, highlighted by the signing of Penn State University forward Christian Sarlo. In addition, the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Jimmy Lambert and defenseman Ryan Mast to the AHL.

The second Penn State signing in the last week, Sarlo joins fellow Nittany Lion Xander Lamppa on the Mariners roster. A forward from Lynbrook, NY, Sarlo skated in 122 career games at Penn State over four years, scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists. In 2022-23, he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree as well as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He also achieved both honors the prior season.

Prior to college, Sarlo played in the United States Hockey League, where he posted 44 points in 46 games as an assistant captain with the Lincoln Stars in 2019-20. He also played for the Chicago Steel in 2018-19.

Jimmy Lambert earns his first call up of the season, and brings 33 games of prior AHL experience, playing last season for the Bridgeport Islanders. The 27-year-old forward has been on a hot streak since returning from injury in late February. In 10 games since February 21st, Lambert has 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) and has posted 34 points in 35 games this season overall. This is Lambert's second pro season, coming out of the University of Michigan in 2022.

Ryan Mast has split his rookie season between Maine and Providence. The 21-year-old blue liner has skated in 39 games for the Mariners, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists. He's appeared in six games for Providence, still seeking his first AHL point. The Bloomfield Hills, MI native is on an NHL contract with Boston after the Bruins selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

