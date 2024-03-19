ECHL Transactions - March 19
March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 19, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Alex Cohen, F
Rapid City:
Cooper Jones, D
Tulsa:
Liam Markhauser, D
Worcester:
Todd Goehring, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading:
Ryan Orgel, D from Adirondack
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mac Welsher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add T.J. Friedmann, F assigned by Utica
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Connor Mylymok, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Parker AuCoin, F traded to Atlanta
Iowa:
Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Jacksonville:
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Delete Nate Knoepke, D loaned to Hartford
Maine:
Add Christian Sarlo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Brandon Tabakin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Rapid City:
Add Zach Taylor, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mark Duarte, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Lehigh Valley (a.m.)
Savannah:
Add T.J. Lloyd, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Peter Tischke, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Fleming, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F traded to Maine
Tulsa:
Delete Michael Farren, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Wheeling:
Add Garret Sparks, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Worcester:
Add C.J. Regula, D signed contract, added to active roster
