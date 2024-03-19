ECHL Transactions - March 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 19, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Alex Cohen, F

Rapid City:

Cooper Jones, D

Tulsa:

Liam Markhauser, D

Worcester:

Todd Goehring, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Ryan Orgel, D from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mac Welsher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add T.J. Friedmann, F assigned by Utica

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Connor Mylymok, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Parker AuCoin, F traded to Atlanta

Iowa:

Delete Jake Durflinger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Jacksonville:

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve

Delete Nate Knoepke, D loaned to Hartford

Maine:

Add Christian Sarlo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Brandon Tabakin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Tabakin, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Rapid City:

Add Zach Taylor, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mark Duarte, F assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Darren Brady, D recalled by Lehigh Valley (a.m.)

Savannah:

Add T.J. Lloyd, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Peter Tischke, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Fleming, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F traded to Maine

Tulsa:

Delete Michael Farren, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Wheeling:

Add Garret Sparks, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Worcester:

Add C.J. Regula, D signed contract, added to active roster

