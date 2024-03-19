Blades Auction off Specialty Blackout Night Jerseys with Proceeds Benefitting Passion Foundation

March 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Blackout Night Jerseys this week. The auction will open on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:00 AM. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to The Passion Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00 PM Blackout Night, presented by The Passion Foundation at Hertz Arena as they face the Savannah Ghost Pirates. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

David Tendeck #1 Cole Moberg #2 Will Reilly #4

Zach Uens #5 Adrien Bisson #6 Logan Lambdin #7

Cam Darcy #11 Andrew Fyten #12 Jimmy Soper #8

Blank #13 Cam Hausinger #15 Zach Tsekos #17

Mark Senden #18 Kieran Craig #16 Oliver Chau #20

Riese Zmolek #21 Bobo Carpenter #19 Kyle Neuber #24

Chris Ordoobadi #26 Joe Pendenza #22 Stantislav Demin #28

Luke Santerno #29 Sean Josling #27 Evan Cormier #35

Dennis Cesana #32 Cam Johnson #33 Cam Morrison #43

Jordan Sambrook #36 Blank #34 Evan Nause #55

Everbabe Josh Ho-Sang #44 Everbabe

- Everbabe -

- Swampee #00 -

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 PM on Saturday, March 23rd. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 PM on Saturday, March 23rd. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 24th.

The jersey will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Wednesday, March 20th at 7:30 PM against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, save with our hump day deals of the week! $3 beers and $3 hotdogs all night long.

