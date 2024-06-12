Worcester Red Sox and Worcester Bravehearts to Collaborate in MLB's PLAY BALL Weekend this Saturday

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox, joined by the Worcester Bravehearts, will present PLAY BALL Weekend at Beaver Brook Coughlin Field this Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The ballfield is located at 29 Mann St., in Worcester. Admission is free, and children are allowed to show up without reservations.

The WooSox have invited children ages 5-13 from Ted Williams Little League and TLK Sports-including experienced ballplayers and children trying baseball for the first time.

In the first community collaboration between the WooSox and Bravehearts, five Bravehearts players will serve as clinic instructors. The WooSox announced a joint partnership with the Bravehearts on Thursday, February 29, at Polar Park, after the Vaccaro family purchased Worcester's entry in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England.

The clinic will teach fundamental diamond sports skills, including hitting, fielding, and throwing.

The WooSox' popular "Mascot Menagerie"--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth--will provide fun, autographs, and selfies.

Afterwards, participants will enjoy pizza and a Franklin (whiffle) Bat and Ball" to take home, courtesy of MLB.

"We are excited to join the Worcester Bravehearts in this presentation by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We hope the children of our community are inspired to see these outstanding baseball players and learn useful tips from them, about playing ball and about living life."

Founded by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball in 2015, "PLAY BALL" demonstrates MLB's commitment to encouraging youth participation in all forms of diamond sports activities. The initiative fosters the development of grassroots baseball opportunities and represents the effort to be even more accessible to all children.

Over 100 MLB and MiLB Clubs will host PLAY BALL festivities June 14-16.

"We hope it will be meaningful for children in Worcester to interact with these baseball players who are also students at Assumption University, the College of the Holy Cross, and Wheaton College," Steinberg said. "Let's help our children see the dual path of healthy sports activities together with the pursuit of an outstanding education."

